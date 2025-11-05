Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $9.1672 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Arete Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

