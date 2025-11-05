Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki Sato Sells 22,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $124,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,210,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,826,605.24. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,200.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

