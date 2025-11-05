Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 154,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 41.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.53. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.67 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLGEA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLGEA

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.