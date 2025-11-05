Versor Investments LP Sells 11,535 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PFG opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.