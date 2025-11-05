Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Vericel makes up approximately 0.8% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.27% of Vericel worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 244.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 859,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 610,045 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 30.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after buying an additional 419,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,826,000 after buying an additional 401,990 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vericel by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth $8,993,000.
Vericel Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. Vericel Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 302.11 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
