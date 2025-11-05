Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.9134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 170.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

