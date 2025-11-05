Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

