Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

