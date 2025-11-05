Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $12.61. Valhi shares last traded at $12.7360, with a volume of 16,677 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Valhi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Valhi Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $360.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 133.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

