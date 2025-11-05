V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives $15.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1944.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $16.00 price objective on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. V.F. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $82,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

