UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Raised by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

