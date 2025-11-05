UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.4750, with a volume of 293760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

