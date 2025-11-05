U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. 6,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.09.

About U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF

The U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in Technology and Aerospace & Defense companies with a focus on innovations related to national defense. The fund aims for capital growth.

