Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.040-3.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Trimble also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,677,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 122.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 567,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 312,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

