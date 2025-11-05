Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

