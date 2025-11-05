Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Paylocity worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $47,998,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,995.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 259,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 247,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $37,085,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 47.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.56.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

