Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SiTime worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $279.31 on Wednesday. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $323.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $971,919.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,811,377.31. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,626,581.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,070 shares in the company, valued at $18,843,330. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,867 shares of company stock worth $9,598,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

