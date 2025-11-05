Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,077,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $31,544,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $209.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

