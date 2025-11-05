Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14,882 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ally Financial worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

