Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $66.30 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $66,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.