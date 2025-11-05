Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $42.87 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3,297.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 270.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,030.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $936.25 and a 200-day moving average of $810.02. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.