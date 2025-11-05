Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $27.31 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 39.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 107.5% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
Linde Price Performance
Shares of LIN stock opened at $417.94 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.81 and its 200-day moving average is $464.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Linde Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Linde
In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
