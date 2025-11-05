Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $25.31 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of lululemon athletica worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.98. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

