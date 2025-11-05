Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $23.42 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,680.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,010.45 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,083.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,885.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.