Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

