Trex’s (TREX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Trex Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE TREX opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

