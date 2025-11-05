Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 984 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $335.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.50 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

