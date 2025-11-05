Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 267.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 246.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 452.40.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Trainline had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trainline will post 16.8458781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trainline announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trainline

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

