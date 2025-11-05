TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TPG has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,242.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TPG by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TPG by 800.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut TPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

