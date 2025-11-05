TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TPG to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 4.0%

TPG stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. TPG has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%.The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.