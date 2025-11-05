TME Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

TME Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

