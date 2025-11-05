TME Financial Inc. Buys 6,227 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

TME Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after buying an additional 1,995,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 662,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

