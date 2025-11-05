TKG Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

PDP opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $123.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

