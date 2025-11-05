TKG Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after buying an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $388,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,232 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DGX opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

About Quest Diagnostics



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

