The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $39,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.5%

TRV opened at $277.14 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $287.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

