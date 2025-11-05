The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kroger were worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE KR opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

