The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $15.23. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $15.3650, with a volume of 12,356 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

