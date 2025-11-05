Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 21.2% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 494.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 43,192 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 191,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens set a $175.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.