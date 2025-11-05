TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Receives C$178.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$177.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVK shares. CIBC set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 3.5%

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$125.97 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

