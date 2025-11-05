Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 754,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.52. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Free Report ) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.