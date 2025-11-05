Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.2950. Approximately 4,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2923 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.