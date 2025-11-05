Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.0662 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 200,105,422 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

