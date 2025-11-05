Susan Barrett Buys 1,600 Shares of Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Susan Barrett acquired 1,600 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $143,073. The trade was a 54.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.65. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

