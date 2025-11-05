Strs Ohio Sells 5,679 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 4.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Popular by 6.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Popular by 0.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $129.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

