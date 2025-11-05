Stifel Nicolaus Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $6.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. American Well has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,299.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,892.61. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 4,531 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $29,723.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,705.92. The trade was a 10.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,383 shares of company stock worth $331,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 207.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 71.7% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Well by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Well by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

