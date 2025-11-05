Stifel Canada Has Negative Forecast for TSE:SES Q1 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SES. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$16.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.14. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

