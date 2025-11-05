State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 178.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $516.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.93. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

