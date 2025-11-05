State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE L opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.