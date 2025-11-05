Spire Wealth Management Sells 922 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 122,202 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.68. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $341.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

