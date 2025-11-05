Spire Wealth Management Sells 19,196 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,354.40. The trade was a 38.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE ACN opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

